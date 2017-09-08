Ilham Aliyev: Armenia interested in protracting the negotiation process

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen.

According to Oxu.Az, Christine Muttonen noted that the OSCE attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, stressing that the organization is making every effort to develop this cooperation. The Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA is also working actively, putting forward important initiatives and resolutions, Muttonen said.

She added that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan as the OSCE PA President, she touched upon the attention paid by President Ilham Aliyev to educational institutions, noting that the issues related to the school and education are among the most important moments for the country, stressing the importance of working further in this direction in the country, in particular the construction of new schools.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about recent initiatives in Azerbaijan and ongoing projects, noting that this contributes to international cooperation. Stressing that Azerbaijan has already become a center of multiculturalism and intercultural dialogue, the head of state noted that various events with participation of international organizations are held periodically in the country.

Speaking about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is making efforts towards a fair resolution of this conflict peacefully through negotiations, but Armenia is interested in protracting the negotiation process.

Speaking about educational institutions, the head of state said that this is an important factor for the development of children and youth. Noting that on the eve of each academic year he gets acquainted with the newly built schools, or the schools that have been overhauled in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev said that the level of education in Azerbaijan is also growing every year. Noting that this sphere is among the priorities, the head of state said with satisfaction that during the years of independence the level of literacy of the population in the republic was kept at one hundred percent.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the visit of the OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen to the country will be successful and effective.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation and prospects of the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

