Ilham Aliyev: "Armenia must comply with resolutions or face sanctions"

"The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. These resolutions demand the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied lands," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, APA reports.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations have adopted similar resolutions and decisions. At the latest summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a contact group at the ministerial level was set up in connection of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in April 2016. Armenia should comply with the resolutions or face sanctions. Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

