Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has found solution to crisis

Azerbaijan has found a way out of the crisis that resulted from the decline in oil prices, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

The economic situation is currently troubled, however, Azerbaijan managed to continue to develop and ensured its security throughout the year 2016, the president said Tuesday, addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2016 and objectives for the future.

“Our people live in peace and tranquility. Stability in our country stems from the people’s will and choice,” President Aliyev said.

“When looking into the dangerous developments in the region and beyond, you can see that Azerbaijan is committed to its path of independence and development,” the president said, adding. “We have always tried and still try to protect our people from all possible risks and follow our path of independence. History and the developments going on in our vicinity show that the path we have chosen is the only right one, which is the path of independence, stability, and development.”

News.Az

