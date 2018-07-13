Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has high hopes for France’s efforts in resolving Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the national day of France,” President Aliyev said in his letter, APA reports.

Azerbaijan and France enjoy rich traditions, said the head of state, adding. “We attach great importance to keeping these traditions alive, strengthening our friendly relations, and to continuous and comprehensive development of our cooperation. Our political, economic and cultural relations are known for their dynamic development and scope. Our cooperation in all areas of mutual interest is particularly pleasing.”

In his letter, President Aliyev also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We have high hopes for efforts of France as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair and for your personal efforts in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is our most painful problem. We look forward to the end of Armenia’s occupation of our lands and to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity of our country in line with international law,” the head of state said.

“Once again, I congratulate you on this remarkable day and wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of France peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

News.Az