Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan in talks with Russia on new arms sales

Azerbaijan is in talks with Russia on new arms purchases and is mostly interested in newest defense weaponry, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The president noted that Russia’s defense industry is highly developed.

“We are mostly interested in the newest defense weaponry and new inventions. This relates to helicopter equipment and defense systems, whole complex. It is a permanent process," said President Aliyev.

According to the president, there are good prospects of new contracts between Azerbaijan and Russia in the defense field.

“You know that a contract worth $5 billion was signed between the two countries and most of them have already been implemented,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

News.Az