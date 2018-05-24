Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people confident of restoring country’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the biggest injustice, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of a new residential complex for IDPs in Baku’s Garadagh district on May 24, APA reports.

“As a result of Armenian occupation, our citizens became internally displaced,” said President Aliyev, noting that Armenia committed savagery, violating all international legal norms.

The head of state stressed that the vicious nature of Armenian fascism has been manifested in the consequences of this conflict.

“However, the Azerbaijani people are confident of restoring the country’s territorial integrity. Both international law and justice are with us. The truth of history is with us. Today, the force factor plays a major role in the world is on the rise; powerful countries succeed. Azerbaijan is also a powerful country. We have a strong army, a strong economy and a well-thought policy,” President Aliyev said.

He emphasized that the restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village is an indicator of the unshakable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az