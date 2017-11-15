Ilham Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree making changes to the "Decree on Approval of New Composition of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation from the Azerbaijani Side", dated March 6, 2009.

Trend reports that according to the changes, in the first part of the decree the words "Natig Aliyev - Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan" are replaced with the words "Kamaladdin Heydarov - Minister for Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan" and the words "Natig Abbasov - Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan" are added after the words "Nigar Aliyeva - Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan".

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has been tasked to notify the Polish side about the changes made to the decree.

News.Az

