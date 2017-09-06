Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Mswati III of Swaziland
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Mswati III of Swaziland.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Swaziland – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.
“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity,” the president said.
