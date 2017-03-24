Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of the Hellenic Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day,” noted the president.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the friendly people of Greece everlasting peace and prosperity,” he added.

News.Az

