Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to Trend.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and through you to all your people my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – Queen’s Birthday,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities and the friendly people of the United Kingdom lasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

News.Az