Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Brunei

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, on the occasion of the country’s public holiday.

“I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of Brunei Darussalam,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter, Trend reports.

“I hope that the friendly relations between our countries, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will further serve the best interests of our peoples,” the president said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of your country lasting peace and prosperity,” Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

