Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, APA reports.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of your national holiday – Russia Day,” President Aliyev told Putin in his letter.

“The Russian Federation has made great strides in the socio-political and socio-economic spheres. The ongoing internal transformation, as well as the steps taken in the sphere of foreign policy, contributed to stability, the formation of a cohesive society and the strengthening of Russia's position and authority in the international arena,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by the centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The Azerbaijani-Russian interstate relations, based on these good traditions, are comprehensively developed and filled with the new content,” President Aliyev noted.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on this remarkable day I wish you robust health, success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia," said the Azerbaijani president.

