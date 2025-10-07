Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday during phone conversation
On October 7, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Azerbaijani president congratulated Putin on his birthday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Putin expressed his gratitude for the greetings.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.


