Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to people of Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the head of the Republic of Cuba, Chairman of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

According to Oxu.Az, the Azerbaijani leader stressed that he was saddened by the news of numerous victims as a result of the plane crash in Cuba.

"On behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people I express my condolences in connection with the tragedy to you, the families and friends of the deceased, the entire Cuban people, I wish the wounded to recover as soon as possible," the letter reads.

News.Az

News.Az