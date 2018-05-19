Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to people of Cuba
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to the head of the Republic of Cuba, Chairman of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
According to Oxu.Az, the Azerbaijani leader stressed that he was saddened by the news of numerous victims as a result of the plane crash in Cuba.
"On behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people I express my condolences in connection with the tragedy to you, the families and friends of the deceased, the entire Cuban people, I wish the wounded to recover as soon as possible," the letter reads.
News.Az