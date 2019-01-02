Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, AZERTAC reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of a tragedy that happened in Magnitogorsk,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia, and wish those injured swiftest possible recovery.”

News.Az

