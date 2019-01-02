Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

  • Other
  • Share
Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, AZERTAC reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of a tragedy that happened in Magnitogorsk,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia, and wish those injured swiftest possible recovery.”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      