Ilham Aliyev had working lunch with Italian President in Rome

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.Italian President Sergio Mattarella welcomed the head of the Azerbaijani state.The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to the Italian President, while the Italian delegation was introduced to the Azerbaijani President.They then posed for photographs together.President Sergio Mattarella once again congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election. He described the partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy as strategic. Saying that Azerbaijan is Italy’s close partner, the Italian President highlighted the significance of the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Italy in 2020.Mattarella fondly recalled his own visit to Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev noted that he had visited Italy three times in the last four years and also underscored the strategic nature of the Azerbaijan-Italy relationship and its multifaceted cooperation. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trade partner in Europe. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of energy cooperation, particularly the TAP project. The TAP project's crucial role in both Italy's and the European Union's energy security was acknowledged, as it now plays a significant role in the energy supply of 10 European countries.They touched upon the importance of humanitarian and cultural relations, and mentioned the activities of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, established as part of a joint project between ADA University and five Italian universities. They expressed confidence that students studying there would become ambassadors of friendship between the two countries in the future and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.Sergio Mattarella stressed the great significance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in advancing humanitarian and interpersonal relations between the two nations.The Italian President congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, describing it as a highly significant event and confirming that Italy will be represented by a high-level delegation. He underlined that Italy is ready to offer all necessary support for the successful organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan, and noted that Italy’s climate change representative is closely collaborating with Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev thanked his Italian counterpart for the congratulations, noting that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 reflects the unanimous support of the international community as well as the trust placed in the country. He affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate with Italy on international climate change issues within the COP29 framework.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023 and its current member, is part of the Global South, and maintains close relations with the West, including Europe. The head of state noted Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting climate solidarity within the COP framework.President Sergio Mattarella affirmed Italy’s consistent support for the expansion and development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, and expressed Italy’s backing of the peace agenda in the region.President Ilham Aliyev acknowledged the European Union as one of Azerbaijan's key trading partners and praised the good relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, though he regretted that some European countries have obstructed the development of these relations. Touching on the peace agenda in the region, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s initiative in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, including the principles underlying this treaty and the promotion of regional cooperation projects in the South Caucasus.The head of state reported significant progress in border delimitation and demarcation, with over 12 kilometers of border areas already demarcated and the return of four Azerbaijani villages to the country’s control, which had been occupied since the early 1990s. Despite this progress, the President noted ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution, underscoring the need to address them through relevant constitutional amendments in Armenia to establish a better foundation for signing a peace treaty between the two countries.The meeting highlighted the activities of numerous Italian companies in Azerbaijan, particularly their involvement in various sectors in Karabakh, including restoration and construction efforts, museum construction, and other diverse projects.At the conclusion of the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Italy to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan. Sergio Mattarella accepted the invitation with gratitude.

News.Az