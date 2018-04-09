Ilham Aliyev: Legal framework created for settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

A legal framework has been created for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient, historical Azerbaijani land, occupied by the agressor state. As a result of this occupation more than one million Azerbaijanis have been subjected to ethnic cleansing, our lands are under occupation, our historical monuments and mosques have been destroyed by the Armenian vandals. All international organizations have adopted fair decisions and resolutions on this conflict based international law, and this conflict must be resolved solely within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2018 and future tasks, APA reports.

The Head of State said that today the legal basis for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been fully established and no state recognizes and will recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic": "Nobody has recognized the referendum held last year by the criminal junta regime. This is a next blow to the occupiers by the international community. As a result of our efforts, this so-called organization is recognized as a black spot on the map of the region and we must continue our consistent work in this direction. Our activities in international organizations are very important. True, there are no practical results; our lands are still under occupation. We have liberated some of our lands by military means, at the same time the legal basis for the settlement of the conflict is the main condition. Azerbaijan has gained full advantage in this regard and in the next years our activity in international organizations will be further strengthened."

News.Az

