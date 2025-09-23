Ilham Aliyev meets Finland's President at UN headquarters in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 23, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Finnish President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the historic achievements reached in Washington, noting that Finland has always supported peace in the region, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and recalled that during Finland’s Chairpersonship of the OSCE, the decision was made to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan and Armenia have now entered a period of peace.

The conversation highlighted the importance of joint efforts to advance the peace agenda.

The presidents also discussed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland, collaboration within international organizations, and exchanged views on Azerbaijan–European Union relations.

News.Az