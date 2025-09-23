Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president and first lady arrive at UN headquarters

Photo: AZERTAC

On September 23, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in high-level debates during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres greeted President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


