Azerbaijani president and first lady arrive at UN headquarters
Photo: AZERTAC
On September 23, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in high-level debates during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
