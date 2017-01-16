Ilham Aliyev meets McKinsey global managing partner in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with global managing partner of McKinsey, Dominic Barton in Davos.

According to Oxu.Az, during the meeting the sides expressed confidence in further expansion of ties and discussed the prospects of cooperation.

Dominic Barton recalled with satisfaction his visit to Baku and the processes carried out in the sphere of economic reforms in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that McKinsey office which opened in Baku recently, has already participated in the implementation of 20 projects, including the preparation of a road map of development of Azerbaijan's economy.

News.Az

