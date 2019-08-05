Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Donald Trump over deadly mass shootings in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries as a result of the shootings in the states of Texas, Ohio and Illinois,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the American people, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az