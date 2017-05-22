Ilham Aliyev receives European Parliament delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 22, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by new chairman of the Committee on External Relations of the European Parliament, member of the European People's Party from Germany David McAllister.

According to Oxu.Az, Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that during David McAlister's visit to our country with a large delegation, a fruitful exchange of views on cooperation and partnerships will be held and the visit will be successful. Touching upon the extensive program of the visit of the delegation to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of this visit from the point of view of strengthening our country's cooperation with the European Parliament and, in general, European institutions.

On his part, McAllister informed President Ilham Aliyev about the programs of the visit to Azerbaijan, as well as to the region. He noted that the delegation includes members of various political groups represented in the European Parliament. David McAllister said that the purpose of the visit is a close acquaintance with the situation in Azerbaijan.

The meeting exchanged views on the processes that were taking place in Azerbaijan in recent years, Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union and its prospects, the current situation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, human rights issues, freedom of expression, etc.

News.Az

News.Az