Ilham Aliyev receives Statoil Executive Vice President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has been successfully cooperating with Statoil for many years.

On May 30, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Lars Christian Baher, Executive Vice President of Statoil International Development and Production.

According to Oxu.Az, the head of state stressed that Azerbaijan has been successfully cooperating with Statoil for many years.

On his part, Lars Christian said that Statoil has been successfully cooperating with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and expressed great satisfaction with the company's participation in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Statoil.

News.Az

News.Az