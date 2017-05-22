Ilham Aliyev receives UAE foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Recalling with pleasure his last meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the two countries made great strides in strengthening friendship, brotherhood and cooperation over this period, APA reports. The head of state hailed relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, adding that these ties are developing dynamically. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the political, economic and trade cooperation is developing on a right track. Touching upon his yesterday`s meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Ilham Aliyev described this meeting as a sign of great mutual interest in developing bilateral bonds between the two countries. The head of state said the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan is an important step in this regard.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed greetings of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. The UAE minister said he is proud of the development of the bilateral relations, and praised the important role of President Ilham Aliyev`s leadership.



They stressed the recent increase in the number of tourists coming from the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, and described it as a sign of tranquility and hospitality in the country.



The sides exchanged views over cooperation between the two countries in transport, export-import, trade, tourism, infrastructure projects and other areas.



The head of state thanked for the greetings of the UAE leadership and asked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend his greetings to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

