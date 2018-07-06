Ilham Aliyev sends letter to newly elected President of Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the newly elected President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter says:

"Dear Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your re-election as President of the United Mexican States. I hope that we will make joint efforts to develop and strengthen friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico. I wish you good health, happiness, success in future activities for the benefit of the Mexican people. "

News.Az

News.Az