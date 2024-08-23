Ilkay Gundogan returns to Manchester City on one-year deal
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is back with Manchester City, the English Premier League club confirmed on Friday.Gundogan has agreed to a one-year deal with the option for a second year, according to the club's announcement, News.Az reports.
Reflecting on his return, Gundogan shared, "My seven years at Manchester City were a time of great happiness for me, both on and off the field. I grew as a player and a person, built a special bond with the City fans, and enjoyed tremendous success. It was an extraordinary period in my life. Returning here is truly meaningful to me."
The 33-year-old midfielder comes back to Manchester City after a season with Barcelona. During his previous stint with the Sky Blues, Gundogan achieved remarkable success, including winning the 2023 UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, and two FA Cups.