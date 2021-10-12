IMF announces forecasts for Azerbaijan’s GDP growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's GDP growth following the results of 2021 is projected at the level of three percent, News.Az reports citing the October World Economic Outlook report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the previous report of the IMF, Azerbaijan's GDP growth was forecasted at the level of 2.3 percent.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's GDP growth is expected to be 2.3 percent, compared with the 1.7 percent indicated in the April report. According to IMF forecasts, Azerbaijan's GDP will grow by 1.7 percent in 2026.

The balance of payments surplus will amount to 7.8 percent of GDP in 2021, up from 1.1 percent in the previous report, and in 2022, the balance of payments surplus will amount to 7.7 percent of GDP versus 0.5 percent in the April report. In 2026, this figure is projected at 4.3 percent.

