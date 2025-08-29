In August, 266 families resettled in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 266 families—totaling 963 individuals—were resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in August 2025.

The relocation was carried out to the villages of Ballija and Khanyurdu in Khojaly, Vangli and Kolatagh in Aghdara, and Khidirli in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

The residents relocated to Karabakh are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

