In photos: Stadiums that will host Euro 2020 matches
For the first time in the European football championship's history, the tournament won't be played in one or two countries, but rather across the continent with 11 cities hosting Euro 2020 matches.
La Cartuja, Seville (Spain)
Capacity: 60,000
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)
Capacity: 51,866
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Arena Nationala, Bucharest (Romania)
Capacity: 55,600
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark)
Capacity: 38,065
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Puskas Arena, Budapest (Hungary)
Capacity: 67,215
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Capacity: 54,990
Three group games and one round of 16 game
Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan)
Capacity: 68,700
Three group games and one quarterfinal
Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany)
Capacity: 70,000
Three group games and one quarterfinal
Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)
Capacity: 70,634
Three group games and one quarterfinal
Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg (Russia)
Capacity: 68,134
Six group games and one quarterfinal
Wembley Stadium, London (England)
Capacity: 90,000
Final, semifinals, two round of 16 games and three group games
