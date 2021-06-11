In photos: Stadiums that will host Euro 2020 matches

In photos: Stadiums that will host Euro 2020 matches

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in the European football championship's history, the tournament won't be played in one or two countries, but rather across the continent with 11 cities hosting Euro 2020 matches.

La Cartuja, Seville (Spain)

Capacity: 60,000

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland)

Capacity: 51,866

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Arena Nationala, Bucharest (Romania)

Capacity: 55,600

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Capacity: 38,065

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Puskas Arena, Budapest (Hungary)

Capacity: 67,215

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Capacity: 54,990

Three group games and one round of 16 game

Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan)

Capacity: 68,700

Three group games and one quarterfinal

Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany)

Capacity: 70,000

Three group games and one quarterfinal

Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy)

Capacity: 70,634

Three group games and one quarterfinal

Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg (Russia)

Capacity: 68,134

Six group games and one quarterfinal

Wembley Stadium, London (England)

Capacity: 90,000

Final, semifinals, two round of 16 games and three group games

(c) Daily Sabah

News.Az

News.Az