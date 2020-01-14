Yandex metrika counter

Incident occurs at Georgia-Azerbaijan border

An incident has taken place at the non-agreed part of Georgia-Azerbaijan border, APA’s local bureau reports citing Georgia’s Public TV channel.

During the incident occurred on January 14 a Georgian citizen by threatening the Georgian border guards using firearm attempted to pass to the non-agreed parts of the border. It is reported that the incident was prevented.

News.Az


