Incident occurs at Georgia-Azerbaijan border
- 14 Jan 2020 22:45
An incident has taken place at the non-agreed part of Georgia-Azerbaijan border, APA’s local bureau reports citing Georgia’s Public TV channel.
During the incident occurred on January 14 a Georgian citizen by threatening the Georgian border guards using firearm attempted to pass to the non-agreed parts of the border. It is reported that the incident was prevented.
