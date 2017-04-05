Incoming Japanese Ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijan`s FM

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to the country Teruyuki Katori.

The Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to FM Elmar Mammadyarov, AzerTag reports.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Teruyuki Katori on his appointment, and wished him success in his future activities.

Ambassador Teruyuki Katori vowed that he will spare no efforts to contribute to developing relations between the two countries.

At the meeting successful development of bilateral relations in various areas between Azerbaijan and Japan were noted and the level of cooperation particularly in political and energy fields was commended. Favorable opportunities for the cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, tourism, transportation, agriculture, pharmaceutics and medicine were also mentioned.

Minister Mammadyarov hailed Japan’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

