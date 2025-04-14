Increased seismic activity at Chile’s Laguna del Maule volcano sparks alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities are on high alert after a sudden spike in seismic activity triggered 160 earthquakes within just two hours at the Laguna del Maule volcanic field in central Chile.

160 quakes occurred in the area during a two-hour period earlier this week, which served as a stark reminder of the volcanic complex's active nature, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Located near the Argentine border, approximately 300km south of the Chilean capital, Laguna del Maule is a sprawling volcanic landscape. Covering 500 square kilometres, the complex comprises numerous volcanic domes, cones, lava flows, and an estimated 130 vents.

Chile's National Geology and Mining Service - Sernageomin - has, however, maintained a green alert level, signifying no immediate danger. The quakes were also of low magnitude.

The recent seismic swarm underscores the volcano's underlying activity. "These are signs that the volcano is active, it has magma, what's inside is moving and this can lead to a moderate-sized event in the future," explained Ayaz Alam, a geologist and professor at the University of Santiago of Chile.

He cautioned, however, that predicting the timing of any potential eruption remains impossible.

The swarm's relatively low-magnitude quakes are distinct from those occurring along fault lines, Alam noted. Volcanic seismic activity stems from the movement of magma, rather than the collision of tectonic plates.

Chilean disaster agency Senapred has affirmed its commitment to ongoing monitoring and collaboration with regional authorities, ensuring preparedness for any potential emergencies.

The largest tremor registered during the swarm was a 2.1 magnitude, but the relatively young volcanic field has shown several signs of activity in recent years.

Daniel Diaz, a geophysicist and volcanologist at the University of Chile, says the area is quite unique since it doesn't have a single volcanic structure, but dozens around the lake, some of which have formed in the last 2,000 years.

"This (volcanic) system is quite recent and therefore we expect there to be activity," Diaz said. "But it's not concentrated in one structure or cone, but all around the zone surround the Laguna del Maule."

Laguna del Maule is considered by academics and experts to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes of the Southern Andean volcanic belt and is Argentina's third most dangerous volcano.

