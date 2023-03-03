Yandex metrika counter

“Increasing Road Safety in Azerbaijan” twinning project launched

Baku hosted a launch ceremony of the “Increasing Road Safety in Azerbaijan” twinning project on Friday, News.Az reports.

The EU-funded project is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Centre for EU Transport Projects (CEUTP) based in Poland, and the Transport Safety Administration of Lithuania.

The project is aimed at strengthening road safety in Azerbaijan by developing the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and other relevant institutions, improving the legislative acts related to road safety, as well as increasing the awareness of the population about road safety.


