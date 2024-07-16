Independence movements to meet in Baku to explore ways to overcome French colonialism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories is scheduled to be held in Baku on July 17-18.

Organized by the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, the Congress will bring together leaders from more than 15 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean, and the Antilles islands, all of which are experiencing French colonialism, News.Az reports.The idea of holding the congress originated from the political parties and movements fighting for the independence of the French overseas territories.Three organizations from the Dutch colonies of Bonaire and Sint Maarten will join the Congress as guests of honor.The two-day Congress will offer participating parties an opportunity to explore ways to coordinate efforts in overcoming French colonialism by creating a unified platform for closer association in the struggle for independence. Representatives from the colonies will discuss the most effective experiences and strategies in the fight for self-determination.The congress aims to increase international awareness about the numerous crimes and illegal actions committed by the French government against the indigenous peoples of these territories and draw attention to colonialism, one of the major challenges of the 21st century.

News.Az