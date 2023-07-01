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Azerbaijan’s president highlights crimes committed by France in overseas territories
13 Nov 2024-14:06
Disappearing islands: How climate change reshapes our world
05 Nov 2024-00:05
VIDEO: Neocolonialism in action: Why France is reluctant to let go of its colonies
31 Aug 2024-12:10
Website of newly-established International Liberation Front launched
18 Jul 2024-20:15
Declaration on establishment of International Liberation Front signed at Baku congress
18 Jul 2024-17:27
Independence movements against French colonialism convene for inaugural congress in Baku -
UPDATED
17 Jul 2024-17:38
Independence movements to meet in Baku to explore ways to overcome French colonialism
16 Jul 2024-17:07
Polynesian Liberation Front thanks Azerbaijan for support
28 Jun 2024-12:20
France obtains 70% of its natural gas from colonial countries: Polynesian politician
20 Oct 2023-08:29
Countries colonized by France unable to maintain their independence - Polynesia's representative
20 Oct 2023-07:15
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Putin and Bahrain king call for diplomatic end to Iran crisis
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