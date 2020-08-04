India bans Chinese apps Baidu Search, Weibo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese flagship tech products Weibo and Baidu Search have been blocked by India’s government in the second batch of application bans instituted by New Delhi, the Times of India reported Tuesday, Sputnik reports.

According to the Times of India news outlet citing sources, the Chinese equivalents of Google search and Twitter were among the 47 additional apps banned late last month.

The government has notified Google and Apple that they should remove those applications from the app stores and directed internet service providers to block their use on Indian territory, the news outlet reported citing a government source.

In late June India banned 59 Chinese-developed applications from use in India after tensions between the Asian giants came to a head over Himalayan border disputes.

News.Az