Whitbread to close 200 Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants across UK

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Whitbread, the parent company of Premier Inn, has announced the closure of its remaining Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants at approximately 200 locations.

The move is part of a commercial plan to convert these branded restaurants into integrated food and beverage offerings specifically tailored for hotel guests, News.Az reports, citing Metro. This restructuring will also allow the company to add more profitable extension rooms to its existing hotel sites.

Dominic Paul, Whitbread’s chief executive, stated that the transition aims to strengthen the company's market-leading position and capture market share from struggling competitors. The closures affect roughly 30,000 employees across the UK and Ireland. This announcement follows a broader trend of British high street closures in April 2026, which has seen several retail and dining chains facing administration or significant downsizing.

The extensive list of affected sites spans the entire country, including major locations such as London Woolwich, Edinburgh’s Lady Nairne, and various outlets in Devon, Kent, and Yorkshire. While many of these restaurants are currently situated inside or adjacent to Premier Inn hotels, they will soon be phased out to make way for the new guest-focused model.

News.Az