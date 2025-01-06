India detects three human metapneumovirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in India as China faces a surge in infections.

An eight-month-old who is recovering in the hospital and a three-month-old who has been discharged were the first reported cases of HMPV in India, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Later, a two-month-old also tested positive in Ahmedabad. Currently, China is witnessing an HMPV outbreak. According to social media posts, multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are circulating in China. Several videos and posts on social media suggest that hospitals are overwhelmed with individuals struggling with respiratory illnesses.HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms. It can affect people of all ages, however, young children(below 5 years), older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk.Cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and sore throat are a few symptoms of HMPV. These symptoms usually show up three to six days after you have been exposed to the virus. Severe illness due to HMPV may require hospitalisation.HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has it. Touching contaminated surfaces, coughing, sneezing and shaking hands can spread the virus.If symptoms worsen, one may develop severe cough, wheezing and shortness of breath. In such cases, it is crucial to seek medical assistance immediately.Currently, there is no vaccine against HMPV. Treatment is mostly geared toward easing symptoms.

