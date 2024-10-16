India expels six Canadian diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian government has decided to expel six Canadian diplomats.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has announced the names of Canadian diplomats - Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary, lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary, Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary, News.Az reports."We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the ministry stated.India has rejected the allegations voiced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "preposterous", accusing him of pandering to Canada’s large Sikh community for political gain.Relations between Delhi and Ottawa have been strained since Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence linking Indian agents to Nijjar's murder.The row led to a deterioration in ties, with India asking Canada to withdraw dozens of its diplomatic staff and suspending visa services.

