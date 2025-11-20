India freezes Anil Ambani Group properties worth $164 million over loan fraud probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s financial crimes agency has frozen multiple properties belonging to the Anil Ambani Group, valued at approximately 14.53 billion rupees ($163.8 million).

The move is part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged loan fraud linked to Reliance Communications, a company owned by Anil Ambani, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, has faced multiple financial and legal challenges in recent years, with this latest action reflecting increased scrutiny from India’s authorities over corporate lending practices.

