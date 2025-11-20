TUI Group expands hotel presence across Africa as holiday demand surges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Africa is rapidly emerging as a top global tourism hotspot, with its diverse cultures, extraordinary landscapes, and increasing appeal to international travellers. Reflecting this momentum, TUI Group is strengthening its hotel clusters across the continent with seven new openings across North, West and East Africa. The additions bring the company’s regional portfolio to 106 hotels, reinforcing TUI’s long-term investment in Africa’s fast-growing tourism sector.

In November alone, four new resorts joined TUI’s North African portfolio, while The Gambia welcomed its first TUI Blue property. Looking ahead, two new hotels are set to launch in Zanzibar by early 2026, further boosting the group’s strong presence in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“With the expansion of our hotel clusters in North, West, and East Africa, we are delivering differentiated holiday experiences in promising growth destinations,” said Peter Krueger, member of the TUI Group Executive Board and CEO Holiday Experiences.

“These openings allow us to reach new customer segments and support sustainable development that benefits local communities.”

News.Az