India invests $200M in Azerbaijan
- 13 Mar 2018 20:59
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Economics
Up to now, India has invested $200 million in Azerbaijan, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said.
Mammadov made the remarks at the Azerbaijani-Indian business forum in Baku March 13, Trend reports.
He added that currently, 15 companies with Indian capital work in Azerbaijan.
