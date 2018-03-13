Yandex metrika counter

India invests $200M in Azerbaijan

Up to now, India has invested $200 million in Azerbaijan, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the Azerbaijani-Indian business forum in Baku March 13, Trend reports.

He added that currently, 15 companies with Indian capital work in Azerbaijan.

News.Az


