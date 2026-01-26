India marks 77th Republic Day under tight security

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the main ceremony in New Delhi, after which the national anthem was played, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In line with tradition, the event began with a 21-gun salute to signal the start of the Republic Day parade.

António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen attended the parade as chief guests.

During the ceremony, contingents from the military, police, and paramilitary forces marched past the main podium, while a range of cultural performances added color to the celebrations.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of India’s Constitution, which came into force in 1950.

Officials said the national capital was placed under an extensive security blanket ahead of the event, with more than 30,000 security personnel deployed across the city as part of a multi-layered security plan.