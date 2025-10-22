India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15-16%, Mint reports

Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025

India and the United States are nearing a long-stalled trade agreement that would reduce U.S. tariffs on Indian imports to 15% to 16% from 50%, India's Mint reported on Wednesday citing three people aware of the matter, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

The deal, which hinges on energy and agriculture, may see India gradually scale back its imports of Russian crude oil, Mint reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, largely focusing on trade.

Trump said energy was also part of their discussion, saying Modi assured him that India would limit its oil purchases from Russia.

As part of negotiations, India may allow increased imports of non-genetically modified U.S. corn and soymeal, Mint reported citing the sources. A deal may also include a mechanism to periodically review tariffs and market access, the outlet said.

Finalisation of a bilateral trade agreement is likely to be announced at the ASEAN Summit this month, Mint reported.

India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

