+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and India are jointly working to discharge Indian citizens serving in the Russian army.This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Russian embassy in New Delhi."The relevant authorities of both countries are closely coordinating efforts to promptly identify and discharge Indian citizens who voluntarily joined the Russian military. All contractual obligations and due compensation will be fully honored," the embassy stated.The embassy also announced that, as of April 2024, the enlistment of citizens from certain foreign countries, including India, into the Russian army has been discontinued.

News.Az