India reports two new Nipah virus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The southern Indian state of Kerala has reported two new Nipah virus cases.

According to officials, the deadly virus has claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl. A 38-year-old woman, whose condition was stated to be critical, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the samples of the duo tested positive at the National Institute of Virology on Friday.

The teenager was taken to Kozhikode from a private hospital in Kottakkal with high fever and severe vomiting. According to doctors, she was brain-dead when she was brought to the hospital.

The woman developed fever nearly 20 days ago and sought treatment at two places.

The resurfacing of Nipah cases has triggered fresh concerns among the health officials in the state.

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans. Typically, the human infection presents as an encephalitic syndrome marked by fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation, mental confusion and coma, which can potentially lead to death.

News.Az