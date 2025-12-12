India speeds up visas for Chinese professionals

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has eased visa restrictions for Chinese business professionals, a significant step toward improving bilateral ties and tackling production delays caused by a shortage of skilled technicians.

Following years of strict scrutiny after the 2020 Himalayan border clashes, New Delhi has removed an administrative vetting layer, reducing visa approval times to under four weeks. “The issues around securing visas have now been completely resolved,” one official said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The tougher restrictions had cost Indian electronics manufacturers an estimated $15 billion in lost output over four years, according to the Observer Research Foundation. Major Chinese firms such as Xiaomi previously struggled to obtain visas, hampering expansion plans in India.

The policy shift comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautiously recalibrates relations with Beijing amid new U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Modi’s visit to China earlier this year and talks with President Xi Jinping helped reopen direct flights and revive high-level dialogue.

The easing of curbs follows recommendations from a government panel led by former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, which also aims to improve the investment climate for global firms operating in India.

Industry groups welcomed the change. “This reflects a collaborative approach and the government’s acceptance of our recommendations,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, head of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association.

Officials say New Delhi is “cautiously easing” additional restrictions on China while also pursuing measures to attract foreign investment and maintain broader diplomatic balance.

