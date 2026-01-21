India to withdraw diplomats’ families from Bangladesh

Campaigning begins Thursday for Bangladesh’s election, which has triggered protests and counter-protests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbors escalated after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in 2024 following deadly demonstrations.

The official described the move as part of “internal readjustments” without providing further details, citing Indian media reports of New Delhi’s decision. It remains unclear when the families will return.

In December, India summoned Bangladesh’s high commissioner to express concern over a worsening security situation, particularly threats targeting the Indian mission in Dhaka. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly requested Hasina’s extradition while rejecting New Delhi’s concerns over violence against members of the minority Hindu community.