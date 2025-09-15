India, U.S. to hold trade talks, raising hopes for reset

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and the United States will hold trade talks on Tuesday, raising prospects for a breakthrough after President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

The U.S. trade representative for South Asia, Brendan Lynch, will visit New Delhi for a one-day round of talks, Indian chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal said. The discussions are part of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, though details of the agenda were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last month, Trump imposed a 25% levy on Indian goods, doubling some tariffs to 50%, as part of Washington’s effort to pressure Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. Indian exports to the United States fell to $6.86 billion in August from $8.01 billion in July, while total goods exports dropped to a nine-month low of $35.10 billion, according to trade ministry data.

The higher U.S. tariffs are expected to have a fuller impact in the coming months. Meanwhile, India has strengthened ties with Beijing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting China last month for the first time in seven years, and also meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A previous U.S. visit to New Delhi, planned for August 25-29, was cancelled amid disagreements over opening India’s agricultural and dairy sectors. However, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said last week that the two sides were “not that far apart” on tariffs, and differences could be resolved soon.

