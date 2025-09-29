India weighs acquisition of more S-400/S-500 air defense systems from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is exploring options to further strengthen its air defense by acquiring additional Russian-made S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems or upgrading to the next-generation S-500 Prometei launchers, defense sources said, News.Az reports, citing The Print.

According to officials, the Indian Air Force had expressed interest in the S-500 even when the contract for the S-400 was signed in 2018. That deal, covering five S-400 systems, included a follow-on clause allowing India to procure five more at the same terms—subject to adjustments for inflation and dollar value changes.

The discussions signal New Delhi’s intent to expand its long-range missile defense shield as regional security dynamics evolve.

Sources further said that the need for more S-400 or S-500 systems is part of the list of capabilities drawn up by the Defence Secretary prior to Operation Sindoor itself. “The S-400 performed very well in Operation Sindoor, and has a huge deterrence and punitive capability. Yes, we are looking at procuring more of the same. or the S-500,” a source said.

Russia, which is yet to deliver the last remaining two of the air defence systems, has promised to complete the contract by September next year, sources said, adding that everything depends on how things play out in the Russia-Ukraine war, and that the developments are being monitored closely.

